McKEESPORT, Pa. - A bus driver from Allegheny County has been arrested for allegedly for charges related to unlawful contact with and corruption of minors.
Todd Murray, 55, of McKeesport, was arrested for allegedly soliciting a child online for sexual activity and sending sexually explicit images.
According to a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Murray was employed as a part time bus driver for Pennsylvania Coach Lines Inc., and his job included driving minors and their coaches to sporting events and more.
An investigation began in September 2018 when Murray began chatting with an undercover officer from Newbury, Massachusetts who was posing as a 14-year-old female.
“The defendant had exposure to children through his work as a bus driver and was entrusted to keep them safe. Instead, he betrayed that trust and preyed on minors online. I’m grateful for the work of the Newberry [sic] Police and my agents to hold this predator accountable and ensure that he cannot harm any other children,” Shapiro said in a release.
During conversations with the undercover officer, Murray allegedly discussed sexual topics, said he would drive to Massachusetts for sexual activity and sent two obscene images.
Murray has not driven a bus for the company since January and will be terminated from his position immediately.
