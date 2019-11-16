  • Annual Christmas tree arrives in downtown Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's beginning to feel a whole lot more like Christmas around downtown Pittsburgh!

    The annual Christmas tree arrived outside the City-County Building as crews worked to put other finishing touches up around the area.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Locals also carefully brought their gingerbread houses down to where they'll be on display through the holidays.

    This year's Christmas tree hails from Springdale and will be the 103rd tree to grace the City-County Building.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories