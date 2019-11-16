PITTSBURGH - It's beginning to feel a whole lot more like Christmas around downtown Pittsburgh!
The annual Christmas tree arrived outside the City-County Building as crews worked to put other finishing touches up around the area.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Pittsburgh! The annual Christmas tree was just delivered and put into place in front of the City County Building. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/xmBb7n7HAb— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) November 16, 2019
Locals also carefully brought their gingerbread houses down to where they'll be on display through the holidays.
Mary and Tom Wagner of Plum carefully carry their Gingerbread Log Cabin to the 17th Annual Gingerbread House Display & Competition. Displays will be up from November 22-January 4th. @CityPGH @Citiparks #WPXI pic.twitter.com/AdZVyEb4TT— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 16, 2019
This year's Christmas tree hails from Springdale and will be the 103rd tree to grace the City-County Building.
