  • First look at the 2019 Pittsburgh Christmas Tree

    PITTSBURGH - Despite Halloween not quite being here yet, preparations are already underway for the holiday season, including here in Pittsburgh.

    Officials with Pittsburgh Public Works said the Forestry Division unveiled the 2019 Christmas Tree. 

    The agency said Light Up Night is only one month away. The 2019 tree came from a family's yard in Springdale.

