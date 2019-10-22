PITTSBURGH - Despite Halloween not quite being here yet, preparations are already underway for the holiday season, including here in Pittsburgh.
Our Forestry Division is happy to introduce #Pittsburgh to its 2019 Christmas Tree!— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) October 22, 2019
Light Up Night in @DowntownPitt is only 1 month away! This spruce, donated by the Malinowski family from just outside @CityPGH in Springdale, will be the 103rd to grace the City-County Building. pic.twitter.com/URoJwBGfqE
Each year a beautiful 60 foot plus evergreen from #Pittsburgh or just beyond makes the trek to our Seat of Government!— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) October 22, 2019
The first @CityPGH Christmas Tree was erected on the construction site of the City-County Building 103 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZkOICSklpw
The agency said Light Up Night is only one month away. The 2019 tree came from a family's yard in Springdale.
