  • Pittsburgh church honors MLK Jr. with prayer service

    Updated:

    Thousands of Americans are participating in events Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

    In Downtown Pittsburgh, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Church is holding a prayer service to honor King who was slain at age 39.

    At 7:01 p.m., the bell at Trinity will toll 39 times, once for every year King lived.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh church honors MLK Jr. with prayer service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Turkey seeks cleric's arrest over Russian envoy's killing