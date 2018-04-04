Pittsburgh church honors MLK Jr. with prayer service

Thousands of Americans are participating in events Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
In Downtown Pittsburgh, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Church is holding a prayer service to honor King who was slain at age 39.
At 7:01 p.m., the bell at Trinity will toll 39 times, once for every year King lived.
