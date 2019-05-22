0 Pittsburgh City Council shaken up when longtime incumbent is voted out

PITTSBURGH - A shake-up occurred on the Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday night when Darlene Harris, a North Side councilwoman, was voted out and defeated by Bobby Wilson during the primary election.

She told Channel 11 she's had a good run and is proud of her accomplishments.

Tonight at 5: it’s the end of an era at city hall as councilwoman Darlene Harris talks about her defeat and what she plans to do now after 45 years of public service. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/lGSVul3gfF — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) May 22, 2019

"I will go on and do what I do best until the end of the year, still work for the people of the North Side, and I don't know what I'll do next, whether I'll retire or just become an activist," Harris said.

She began her career as an activist in Spring Hill, where she served eight years on the school board and 12 years on the City Council.

TRENDING NOW:

Harris told Channel 11 this was the third time Wilson has run against her and he had the endorsement of the mayor.

So what was different this time around?

"I think it was money, and it takes money to have people knock on doors. It takes money for all kinds of different parts of a campaign," Harris said.

Harris often questioned the mayor and his administration, and she hopes the council won't become a rubber stamp for the administration.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on city of Pittsburgh news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

"This is taxpayer dollars, and it's this side of the hall that has the responsibility to make sure that the money is being spent properly," Harris said.

Among her proudest accomplishments: saving the pension plan and bringing ShotSpotter to Pittsburgh. Harris said she probably won't run for office again but she will remain active in the North Side.

"I didn't need an office when I got things done in the community," Harris said. "It doesn't take an office to do the job."

Mayor Bill Peduto said while they've had differences of opinion many times, Harris has given years to the people of Pittsburgh and served the North Side for decades.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.