Pittsburgh city leaders take time to remember those who lost their lives to gun violence

PITTSBURGH - "You have an entire city at your back right now," Mayor Bill Peduto said.
Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend, and Pittsburgh city leaders took time to remember those who lost their lives to gun violence.
"The pain is still like it was yesterday," Valerie Dickinson said.
Dickinson lost her son almost 18 years ago. She and others came together Friday.
Peduto said he's doing all he can to end what he calls a public health situation.
"We wear orange because we are one of those cities that has seen violence occur in a mass homicide simply because of the way some people pray," Peduto said.
In April, the Pittsburgh City Council passed controversial gun legislation to ban the use of assault weapons and certain accessories within city limits.
