  • Pittsburgh Clayton Academy closed because of power outage

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Clayton Academy 6-12 is closed Thursday, according to the Pittsburgh Public School District.

    Officials said the closure is due to a power outage.

    All other schools in the district will operate as normal.

