Pittsburgh Clayton Academy closed because of power outage

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Clayton Academy 6-12 is closed Thursday, according to the Pittsburgh Public School District.
Officials said the closure is due to a power outage.
All other schools in the district will operate as normal.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Millennials struggle to afford homes over high debt, no savings
- Assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii for patients with terminal illness
- VIDEO: Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}