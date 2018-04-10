  • Pittsburgh closes street after bridge found with 'deficiencies'

    The City of Pittsburgh closed a Troy Hill street on Tuesday after inspections revealed a bridge overhead has deficiencies.

    Rialto Street, which runs from Route 28 up into the neighborhood, has been shut down, and barricades are keeping motor traffic away from the Lowrie Street Bridge, the city said in a release.

    Pedestrians will still be allowed on the bridge, but not on Rialto.

    The city did not specify the deficiencies or how long the bridge and Rialto will be closed.

