PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh city leaders and community leaders are joining forces to help solve some of the city’s problems.
The mayor gathered more than 100 community leaders together to get them on board with a social benefits fund - the goal to raise $1.6 billion over the next 12 years.
The city will then be able to allocate a total of $3 billion to resolve major problems within the city, such as affordable housing, homelessness and clean water.
TRENDING NOW:
- Britain's royal palace reveals name of William, Kate's new son
- NFL Draft 2018: Ryan Shazier walks onto stage to announce first-round pick
- Police: Man impersonates federal officer, tries getting man arrested
- VIDEO: FDA cracking down on vaping
As for clean water, a basic need and at one point this year deemed a “public health crisis” in Pittsburgh, Channel 11 asked Mayor Bill Peduto if taxpayer dollars should be used.
“There isn’t enough. It should but we have been so bad in keeping the water rates so low for 30 years and not raising the rates for what we need to maintain the system. That, now putting all that cost on the people who are using the system, today we literally would force people out of their homes,” Peduto said.
After the session, there were breakout groups among the community leaders so they could discuss the fund.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}