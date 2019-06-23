  • Pittsburgh community stands with church that was target of alleged terror plot

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh community stood in solidarity with the Legacy International Worship Center on Sunday.

    Members of others faiths rallied behind their Christian neighbors after a Syrian refugee, Mustafa Alowemer, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly planning a terror attack on the North Side church.

    Worshippers said they are fortunate to be able to stand together with neighbors and do what they do every Sunday.

    "We are so luck this is a happy moment. This is what neighbors do for each other," said Melissa Hiller of the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh. 

