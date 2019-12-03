PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh-based Chromalox will serve as a primary partner in helping Costa Rica with its plans to decarbonize the country by 2050.
The Costa Rican Institute of Electricity chose Chromalox, which provides electric heating technology, to assist in transitioning the country to 100 percent renewable power sources. Chromalox focuses on carbon-free industrial steam and heating applications.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}