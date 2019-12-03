  • Pittsburgh company chosen to help Costa Rica transition to renewable energy

    By: Julia Mericle – Reporter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh-based Chromalox will serve as a primary partner in helping Costa Rica with its plans to decarbonize the country by 2050.  

    The Costa Rican Institute of Electricity chose Chromalox, which provides electric heating technology, to assist in transitioning the country to 100 percent renewable power sources. Chromalox focuses on carbon-free industrial steam and heating applications. 

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories