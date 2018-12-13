Pittsburgh council prepares to introduce tighter gun legislation

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council is preparing to introduce legislation that will tighten gun laws even though the city has a gun ordinance on the books it doesn’t enforce.
In 2008, an ordinance went into effect requiring city residents to report if their firearms had been lost or stolen. If a weapon is stolen and they don’t report it, they could face some responsibility if the gun is used to commit a crime and traced back to them.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Ellwood City) believes cities and municipalities can’t pass restrictions on gun owners because of the Pennsylvania Crime Code.
Aaron Martin looks at why city leaders believe new legislation on gun control will help strengthen what’s in place, and the resistance the proposals will likely face, on 11 News at 6 p.m.
