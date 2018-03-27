Pittsburgh councilwoman calling on city to proactively address landslides

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh councilwoman is calling on the city to take action in areas prone to landslides before they happen, rather than reacting after the fact.
Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith wants proactive measures taken, so she introduced a bill Tuesday that would create a task force focused on creating a plan of action.
Kail-Smith’s district includes landslide-prone areas like Duquesne Heights, where a slide destroyed a home on Greenleaf Street in February. That was just one of numerous slides that occurred throughout the city in a matter of weeks.
“For years, we’ve been reactionary because that’s what we’ve had to do because there’s not been a concentrated effort, there’s not been pots of funding identified that could help us. And so, we’re reactionary and responding to after the landslides. Well, this way, we’ll be a little bit more proactive in addressing the landslides that we’re aware of now,” Kail-Smith said.
Kail-Smith wants the task force to create a list of landslide-prone areas that can be monitored, something she told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE that state officials suggested several years ago, but was never done.
