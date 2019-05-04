PITTSBURGH - Crime is going down in Pittsburgh, according to new analysis by the police department.
According to a news release, crime rates dropped in the city during the first quarter of 2019.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Crime Analysis Unit found a 7 percent decrease in all crimes.
That's compared to the same time frame last year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Passenger plane goes off runway into water in Florida
- Florida man tortured 2-year-old with torch, airsoft gun while wearing werewolf mask, sheriff says
- Teen paralyzed after gymnastics accident in Moon
- VIDEO: Study: Cocaine, other drugs found in freshwater shrimp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
There was a 12 percent decrease compared to the five-year average.
Violent crime was also down; 16 percent in the first quarter of the year and 29 percent over five years.
“These first quarter numbers are encouraging and they are the result of the hard work our officers and detectives put in daily,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “But we recognize that work remains. We will continue in our commitment to community and relations-based police work with the ultimate goal of eliminating all crime.”
You can find the breakdown for each zone by visiting the police department's Facebook pages.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}