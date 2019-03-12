  • Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2019-20 Broadway season and return of Hamilton

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its 2019-20 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season at the Benedum Center.

    • Mean Girls: Oct. 29 - Nov. 3, 2019
    • A Bronx Tale: Nov. 19 - 24, 2019
    • Jesus Christ Superstar: Dec. 31, 2019 - Jan. 5, 2020
    • Miss Saigon - Feb. 4 - 9, 2020
    • The Band's Visit: March 10 - 15, 2020
    • The Donna Summer Story: April 7 - 12, 2020
    • Escape to Margaritaville: May 12 - 17, 2020
    • The Lion King: Sept. 4 - 29, 2020
    • Les Miserables - Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, 2020
    • The Illusionist: Magic of the Holidays: Dec. 26 - 29, 2020
    • Cats: Feb. 26 - Mar. 1, 2021
    • Hamilton returns in 2021

