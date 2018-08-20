  • Pittsburgh Diocese cut off payments to abuse victims going through counseling

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Diocese is defending decisions to cut off payments for abuse victims going through counseling.

    During an impromptu news conference today, Diocese spokesman Rev. Msgr. Ron Lengwin said payments are handled on a case by case basis.

    "When it reaches like a million dollars you have to say are you getting the right treatment? Do you still need it?” Lengwin said.

    One victim’s family shares their story that ended in tragedy, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories