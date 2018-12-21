  • Pittsburgh diocese places priest on leave after accusation of sex abuse

    PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh placed a priest on administrative leave on Friday after he was accused of sexually abusing a child.

    The Rev. James Downs, 74, who retired this summer, is accused of abusing a child in the early 1990s, said the diocese, which received the allegation late Thursday night.

    Downs – who most recently served as pastor of Christ the King Parish, Bessemer/Hillsville and Saint James the Apostle Parish – denied the allegation, according to the diocese.

    The diocese which has been reported the accusation to law enforcement. Downs has not been previously accused of abuse, the diocese said.;

    At the time of the allegation, Downs was the chaplain to the former Youth Development Center in New Castle.

    Placing a priest on leave doesn’t imply guilt, the diocese said.

     

