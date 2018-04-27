Long-awaited changes to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will be announced Saturday.
The diocese is merging 188 parishes into 48 groupings as congregations and school memberships dwindle. The mergers will mean different Mass times and more.
Erin Clarke is working to find out what the changes will mean for you and what parishioners should expect from tomorrow’s announcement, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officer resigns after allegedly sending explicit pictures to woman
- 4-year-old boy swept out to sea while walking with mother on Outer Banks beach
- Investigators: DNA from genealogy site caught serial killer
- WATCH: Mailman Busts A Move While Delivering Mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}