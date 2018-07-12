Pittsburgh drivers aren't the worst, but we're not much better

PITTSBURGH - Imagine this: You wake up in the morning, have a nice cup of coffee, then get dressed and head off to work.
If you're dreading your commute just reading that sentence, you are not alone.
A new survey from WalletHub ranked Pittsburgh as the 72nd-worst U.S. city to drive in.
The study ranked 100 cities from best to worst based on factors including cost of ownership, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles.
Unsurprising to many people who drive during construction season -- or any other time of year it feels like -- Pittsburgh's lowest score was for traffic and infrastructure.
There is one bright spot though! Of the 100 cities included, Wallethub says Pittsburghers have the 20th-best access to vehicles and maintenance in the country.
Several other Northeast cities ranked far lower than us though. Washington D.C., New York, Boston, and Philadelphia were all among the 10 worst cities.
Many of the best cities are in the Southeast. Raleigh, North Carolina, took the No. 1 spot, followed by Corpus Christi, Texas, Orlando, Florida, Greensboro, N.C. and Plano, Texas.
Visit WalletHub to view the full list of 2018’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in.
