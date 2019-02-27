0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/1-3/3)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Stage AE

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is bringing his 2019 Rolling Papers tour home on Saturday night at Stage AE. He'll be joined by Curren$y.

Friday, 7 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Gather your friends and head to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for a healthy dose of revelry and rejuvenation as our Tropical Forest Conservatory transforms into one of the city’s most unique nightspots.

This Friday night, 7 – 11 p.m., bring your mask and beads and celebrate at Party in the Tropics: Mardi Gras! With themed drinks, décor, and activities, it’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Entry to this 21+ event is free with Phipps admission. https://t.co/ultLDUhRka pic.twitter.com/jjup0t42jm — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) February 26, 2019

Various times - PPG Paints Arena

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Help them follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds

Sing along with your favorite #ToyStory friends at Disney On Ice! pic.twitter.com/oNgxarbm0g — Disney On Ice (@DisneyOnIce) February 23, 2019

Various times - Carnegie Science Center

Take a journey of innovation, creativity, science, and wonder through the life, research, and art of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci The Exhibition features more than 60 fully built, life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art exhibits, and dozens of stunning displays that examine the complex beginnings and lifetime achievements of da Vinci.

TFW you realize there’s still time for weekend family fun🤗Make plans to explore #davincitheexhibition, now open at #carnegiesciencecenter! Draw your own #monalisa, build wooden structures, try your hand at mirror writing, & more! https://t.co/Dj7JCuOnid pic.twitter.com/Kn0BZlsTZg — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) February 24, 2019

March 1 through March 10 - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Check out the Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show! Shop the region's most trusted marketplace - over 10 acres with everything for your home! Don't miss the largest home event in America, March 1 through 10 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown.

We are very excited to be at the @PghHomeGarden from March 1-10! Be sure to stop by at our booth, and use the coupon below for $3 off admission! pic.twitter.com/HayiBK3b0m — Every Child, Inc. (@EveryChildInc) February 25, 2019

Various times - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

If you’re looking for laughs, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be performing on Friday at Heinz Hall. Maniscalco is known for a number of network specials, has appeared on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, and was featured on People’s Ones To Watch list. Most recently, he featured in Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book.

The pre-sale for my new Pittsburgh and Biloxi shows is now live! Use the code HUNGRY and join me this March! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/HS2MktufpG #StayHungry2019 pic.twitter.com/z0HBakVBrF — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) November 13, 2018

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh - Squirrel Hill

Grab your cap and gown, best toga attire or your favorite college sweatshirt! Big Night University invites you to join the Class of 2019 for the college party of the year. Leave the studying at home and celebrate with your friends and classmates at the JCC’s 13th annual Big Night fundraising event.

No FOMO allowed! Tickets are going fast-don't miss the party of the year! https://t.co/7NT3mT9Ez1 #BigNightUniversity pic.twitter.com/OIOYqJQDmJ — JCC Pittsburgh (@JCCpittsburgh) February 20, 2019

Friday, 8 p.m. - Saint Paul Cathedral

Join the University of Pittsburgh Symphonic Band as they perform their Winter Concert in the historic Saint Paul's Cathedral in Oakland. This performance is free and open to the public. Works for concert band and organ by Bach, Weinberger, Reed, Schumann, Tschesnokoff, Bilik, Ives, von Suppe, and others will be performed.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. - Spring Hill Brewing

It's time for another quarterly Food Truck Giddyup! What's a giddyup? It's a food truck roundup... but just a little smaller. This event can happen rain or shine with plenty of indoor dining areas set up in the beautiful WBU Event Venue next to the taproom, so come hungry AND thirsty. Food trucks include The Hungry Cao, Mr. Bulgogi and Piebird.

Friday, 9 p.m. - Arcade Comedy Theater

Matt Hartman hosts this original short-form improv competition. Each show, four talented performers are pitted against one another in a series of quick improv games, points are awarded by audience judges, and one player emerges victorious.

The @Comedy_Royale Improv Madness Tournament starts on March 1st. Get a tournament pass for just $50 and you'll get a ticket to all 5 shows (including the finale!) https://t.co/RusvprYl2L — ArcadeComedy (@ArcadeComedy) February 20, 2019

Sunday, 1 p.m. - SouthSide Works Cinema

The most magnificent picture ever! The greatest romance of all time! Winner of Ten Academy Awards! Celebrate the 80th anniversary of this cinematic masterpiece.

