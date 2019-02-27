  • 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/1-3/3)

    PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in Western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

    Wiz Khalifa

    Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Stage AE

    Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa is bringing his 2019 Rolling Papers tour home on Saturday night at Stage AE. He'll be joined by Curren$y. 

    Party in the Tropics: Mardi Gras

    Friday, 7 p.m. - Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

    Gather your friends and head to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for a healthy dose of revelry and rejuvenation as our Tropical Forest Conservatory transforms into one of the city’s most unique nightspots.

    Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party

    Various times - PPG Paints Arena

    Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand-new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Help them follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds

    Da Vinci The Exhibition

    Various times - Carnegie Science Center

    Take a journey of innovation, creativity, science, and wonder through the life, research, and art of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci The Exhibition features more than 60 fully built, life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art exhibits, and dozens of stunning displays that examine the complex beginnings and lifetime achievements of da Vinci.

    38th Annual Home and Garden Show

    March 1 through March 10 - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

    Check out the Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show! Shop the region's most trusted marketplace - over 10 acres with everything for your home! Don't miss the largest home event in America, March 1 through 10 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown.

    Sebastian Maniscalco

    Various times - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

    If you’re looking for laughs, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be performing on Friday at Heinz Hall. Maniscalco is known for a number of network specials, has appeared on Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld, and was featured on People’s Ones To Watch list. Most recently, he featured in Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book.

    The JCC’s 13th Annual Big Night University

    Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh - Squirrel Hill

    Grab your cap and gown, best toga attire or your favorite college sweatshirt! Big Night University invites you to join the Class of 2019 for the college party of the year. Leave the studying at home and celebrate with your friends and classmates at the JCC’s 13th annual Big Night fundraising event.

    University of Pittsburgh Symphonic Band Winter Concert

    Friday, 8 p.m. - Saint Paul Cathedral

    Join the University of Pittsburgh Symphonic Band as they perform their Winter Concert in the historic Saint Paul's Cathedral in Oakland. This performance is free and open to the public. Works for concert band and organ by Bach, Weinberger, Reed, Schumann, Tschesnokoff, Bilik, Ives, von Suppe, and others will be performed. 

    Food Truck Giddyup 2

    Saturday, 4:30 p.m. - Spring Hill Brewing 

    It's time for another quarterly Food Truck Giddyup!  What's a giddyup?  It's a food truck roundup... but just a little smaller.  This event can happen rain or shine with plenty of indoor dining areas set up in the beautiful WBU Event Venue next to the taproom, so come hungry AND thirsty. Food trucks include The Hungry Cao, Mr. Bulgogi and Piebird.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Comedy Royale: Improv Madness Tournament

    Friday, 9 p.m. - Arcade Comedy Theater 

    Matt Hartman hosts this original short-form improv competition. Each show, four talented performers are pitted against one another in a series of quick improv games, points are awarded by audience judges, and one player emerges victorious.

    Gone with the Wind 80th Anniversary

    Sunday, 1 p.m. - SouthSide Works Cinema

    The most magnificent picture ever! The greatest romance of all time! Winner of Ten Academy Awards! Celebrate the 80th anniversary of this cinematic masterpiece. 

