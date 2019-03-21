0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/22-3/24)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

Various times - PPG Paints Arena

It's a big weekend for some local college athletes in the NCAA wrestling championship. Penn State has been huge this year, with two wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective weights. Wrestlers from Pitt are seeded well too, including Demetrius Thomas, who was interviewed by Alby Oxenreiter earlier this season.

>>Want to get the lowdown on this event and more? Download the WPXI Now App for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick for a full breakdown from Jennifer Tomazic.

Various times - Pittsburgh Playhouse

This famous Broadway musical opened in 1984 and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1985. It also won two Tonys that year and was nominated for best musical. The story was inspired by French painter Georges Seurat and is about his work on his masterpiece painting "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

All weekend - Carnegie Science Center

Take a journey of innovation, creativity, science and wonder through the life, research and art of the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci. "Da Vinci The Exhibition" features more than 60 fully built, life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art exhibits and dozens of stunning displays that examine the complex beginnings and lifetime achievements of da Vinci.

The inventions that populate #DaVinciTheExhibition are based on 7,000 pages worth of notes and observations #daVinci left behind when he died 500 years ago in May 1519. Explore the work of the original Renaissance man today at Carnegie Science Center! https://t.co/NQBwutYmS2 — Carnegie Science Ctr (@CarnegieSciCtr) March 19, 2019

Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - National Aviary

If you want to imagine yourself in warmer weather, the new tropical rainforest is a great place to play. You can join an expert for a rainforest adventure this weekend, learn all about the ecosystem, meet beautiful rainforest birds and keep your eye out for a two-toed sloth. There is even storytime with a parrot.

Join us for a Rainforest Adventure and learn about the rainforest's intricate ecosystem! Meet beautiful birds and other adorable rainforest creatures including a Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth. https://t.co/YAdHZabMpz pic.twitter.com/xDQPdYFzZY — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) March 19, 2019

Various times - Succop Nature Park, Butler

Experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of maple sugaring, and don't worry breakfast is included. Brunch seatings are every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last guided hike through the park leaves after the 1 p.m. brunch group finishes eating. Registration is required, so reserve your space online at aswp.org. It costs $10 for the whole experience, $6 if you are a member of the Audubon Society.

>>Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 11 app to get the latest forecast as you head to the park.

Sunday, noon to 4:30 p.m. - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

More than 200 of Pittsburgh's finest wedding experts will be on hand this weekend to help you plan every and any stage of your wedding. Enjoy music, food and drinks while you get advice from some of the best in the business. If you buy your tickets online, you get $5 off the $20 admission. You can also bring your whole bridal party for $40.

Get discount tickets to the largest bridal show in Pittsburgh! https://t.co/HIxrVRO5Gt — PghBridalShowcase (@bridalshowpgh) March 2, 2016

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Heinz History Center

You can get vintage clothes, accessories, records and more from dozens of local vendors. You're pretty much guaranteed to find something awesome, and if not it's still a lot of cool stuff to check out. It costs $10 to get in, but that includes full access to the museum as well. History Center members get in for free.

Find one-of-a-kind vintage clothing, accessories, home décor, and more at Vintage Pittsburgh this Saturday at the History Center! Doors open at 10 a.m.! https://t.co/KxfVwJPUGy — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) March 20, 2019

Friday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

The sextet is known for experimenting with a range of musical styles, from reggae to bluegrass and even metal. They have been touring regularly and recording albums for over 20 years. This stop is part of their "wax on, wax off" tour. They'll be joined by openers Big Something.

Saturday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

If that sort of experimental set isn't your thing, alt rockers Blue October are in town the following night. Kid Rock's manager discovered them back in 1998. Since then they've had 11 Top 40 singles and are best known for their 2006 platinum album "Foiled."

So grateful to @MusicChoice! "King" was the most played song of all of new alternative songs added last week. We are blessed. #king pic.twitter.com/kqiaMzcOf6 — Blue October (@blueoctober) March 19, 2019

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Various locations

Channel 11 is proud to help causes in the community with our 11 Cares initiative. We'd love to see you this weekend for a food drive benefiting two food banks. Everything collected will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Greater Washington County Food Bank. You can help your neighbors in need at Giant Eagle locations in settlers Ridge, Monroeville, McIntyre Square and Donaldson's Crossing.

We're keeping a close watch on weather, traffic and other news impacts for all of these events and more!

Saturday:

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.