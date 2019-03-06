0 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (3/8-3/10)

PITTSBURGH - Looking for something to do this weekend in western Pennsylvania? We've got 11 ideas for you right here!

March 1 through March 10 - David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Check out the Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show! Shop the region's most trusted marketplace - over 10 acres with everything for your home! Don't miss the largest home event in America, March 1 through 10 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown.

Friday, 7 p.m. - Stage AE

Since being nominated for Best County Song at the Billboard Music Awards, Brett Young has been filling venues across the country. He brings the Miss Me More tour to Pittsburgh Friday this weekend.

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. - Monroeville Convention Center

It’s Western Pennsylvania’s largest indoor, winter food truck festival! GoodTaste! Pittsburgh and Steel City Media invite you to come in from the cold and warm up with Pittsburgh’s top food trucks! Food Truck A Palooza features more than 35 food trucks! Enjoy great eats, live music, roving entertainment, cash bar and Pittsburgh’s Choice voting for the best food truck.

Friday, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. - Benedum center

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to Pittsburgh to perform his signature stand-up routine. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. - Heinz Hall

Aziz Ansari is returning to the road in 2019 on the "The Road to Nowhere Tour". The Master of None creator and former Parks and Rec star is famed for his excitable observational comedy that takes on everything from Kanye to his 'Foodie' obsession.

Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Experience happy hour at The Westmoreland on the second Friday of every month! Enjoy live music, an art scavenger hunt, light bites from Elegant Catering and drinks, including beer from All Saints Brewing Company. For March, we will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a “Luck of the Irish” specialty cocktail.

Saturday, 1 p.m. - Heinz History Center

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, learn about the achievements, leadership, courage, strength, and endurance of Western Pennsylvanian women. Travel back through time to explore the ever-evolving role of women in Western Pennsylvania. From our earliest history to the 21st century, discover the important contributions women have made to our region and to our nation.

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. - PPG Paints Arena

The Pens look to keep their playoff hopes alive when Boston visits Pittsburgh this weekend. The Pens currently have a Wildcard spot, and a few wins could bump them up to third place, but a slide in the other direction could knock them out of playoffs completely.

All Weekend - Sheraton, Station Square

The world's best tattoo artists will be under one roof, including stars of Spike TV's Ink Master, Tattoo Nightmares and of course, the most talented artists in the Steel City! Whether you're an ink addict, thinking about getting your first one or just want to be entertained by live burlesque performances and the Miss Pittsburgh Pin Up Contest, there is no better place for you than the 3rd Annual Pittsburgh Bleed Black & Gold Tattoo Expo.

Various Times - Phipps Conservatory

Head down to Phipps to enter a world of candy-inspired natural beauty in Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: Eye Candy! Phipps is newly transformed with beautiful candy-striped orchids, orchids planted in the shape of oversized lollipops, confectionery-scented varieties and more, with over 1,000 spectacular blooms to enjoy!

All weekend - Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

The Children's Museum introduces Tapescape 3.0, an indoor climbing, sliding, rolling landscape made of more than 50 miles of packing tape stretched over a two-story steel frame, designed by creator Eric Lennartson. Explore and crawl through the twisting tunnels and curving walls of this art installation and play area that offers such an unexpected and delightful use of a common material.

