PITTSBURGH - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that gutted a home in Knoxville.
The flames started around 3:30 p.m. at the home on Moore Avenue, just off Brownsville Road.
There does not appear to be significant damage to the neighboring homes.
There was a man inside when the fire started, but he was able to get out safely.
