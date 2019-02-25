  • Fire guts Knoxville home Monday afternoon

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that gutted a home in Knoxville.

    The flames started around 3:30 p.m. at the home on Moore Avenue, just off Brownsville Road.

    There does not appear to be significant damage to the neighboring homes.

    There was a man inside when the fire started, but he was able to get out safely.

