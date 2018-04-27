  • Pittsburgh firefighters turn scary situation into learning opportunity

    PITTSBURGH - A frightening situation for some preschoolers turned into a pretty cool learning opportunity in Lawrenceville Thursday. 

    Kids at the CYA Childcare Center in the Stephen Foster Community Center were evacuated after someone smelled gas in the building.  

    Firefighters from Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Station 6 responded to the scene and quickly discovered the stove’s pilot light was out and relit it.  

    Before students returned to their classrooms, firefighters drove the fire engine into the day care parking lot and demonstrated some of the equipment for the kids.

    They then posed to take a picture before heading to their next call.  

     

