PITTSBURGH - Getting from Pittsburgh to Europe is getting even easier.
British Airways will launch nonstop service from Pittsburgh to London’s Heathrow Airport starting next Tuesday, April 2.
The new flights will run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights depart London at 5 p.m. and land in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. Flights to Europe depart Pittsburgh at 9:50 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:25 a.m. the following day.
Pittsburgh International Airport has three other nonstop European destinations: Reykjavik, Iceland via Wowair, Frankfurt, Germany via Condor Airlines and Paris, France via Delta Air Lines.
