  • Flooding hits several areas after widespread rain, ice jams

    Updated:

    Rain moved through western Pennsylvania Thursday night, leading to flooding in several areas into Friday. Ice jams are also causing waters to rise.

    STORY: Flood warning, advisory in effect after heavy rain

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    ARMSTRONG COUNTY

    Ice jams are causing issues along the Allegheny River in Armstrong County.

    Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz reported the ice jams are impacting a 9-mile stretch of the river.

    Riverfront campgrounds have also been flooded, Marcinkiewicz said.

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY

    The North Shore Riverwalk in Pittsburgh has started taking on water as river levels rise.

    PHOTOS: North Shore River Walk under flood waters

    Closed signs have been put up by the city along the riverwalk due to the flooding.

    The Mon Wharf parking area is also closed because of flooding.

    Late Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the 10th Street Bypass is closed in both directions because of anticipated flooding.

    The 10th Street Bypass closure is in place between Interstate 279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. In addition, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are closed.

    Drivers should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the 10th Street Bypass closure. Drivers on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

    FAYETTE COUNTY

    The Monongahela River spilled its banks, flooding part of Brownsville Riverside Wharf Park in Brownsville.

    Floodwaters at the park were already starting to recede Friday morning.

    Emergency dispatchers said four or five homes in the Brownsville area reportedly sustained water damage.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories