LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported in Pittsburgh during Friday's strong storms

    PITTSBURGH - Strong storms are expected to last though the night Friday in the Pittsburgh area, bringing flash flooding and thunderstorm risks for much of the area. WPXI has crews throughout the impacted area gathering damage reports. Tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest details.

    4:45 p.m.: Cochran Mill Road is closed at Wilson Road in South Park.

    4:15 p.m.: A driver’s engine stalled after going through flooding on Becks Run Road. 

    4:00 p.m.: Channel 11 is starting to respond to flooding reports in the area under a flash flood warning. We have team's spread throughout the South Hills tracking the impact.

    Flooding has been reported in several communities including Pleasant Hills, West Newton, Central Highlands and Mifflin Junction.

    3:30 p.m.: The Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been expanded and extended until 6:15 p.m.

    2 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

     
     

