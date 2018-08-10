0 LIVE UPDATES: Flooding reported in Pittsburgh during Friday's strong storms

PITTSBURGH - Strong storms are expected to last though the night Friday in the Pittsburgh area, bringing flash flooding and thunderstorm risks for much of the area. WPXI has crews throughout the impacted area gathering damage reports. Tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest details.

4:45 p.m.: Cochran Mill Road is closed at Wilson Road in South Park.

Cochran Mill Road closed at Wilson road in South Park. One car was stranded and pulled out. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7Jk8Ul8yUH — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 10, 2018

4:15 p.m.: A driver’s engine stalled after going through flooding on Becks Run Road.

This driver’s engine stalled after going through flooded road on Becks Run Road. Waiting for towtruck. Flood water receding quickly here. #wpxi. pic.twitter.com/fsxdrMnd5j — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 10, 2018

4:00 p.m.: Channel 11 is starting to respond to flooding reports in the area under a flash flood warning. We have team's spread throughout the South Hills tracking the impact.

Beck Run Rd at Raven St closed because of flooding. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3c8pXCly1H — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) August 10, 2018

Flooding has been reported in several communities including Pleasant Hills, West Newton, Central Highlands and Mifflin Junction.

3:30 p.m.: The Flash Flood Warning for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been expanded and extended until 6:15 p.m.

3:20 pm: JUST IN: Flash Flood Warning for additional areas in Allegheny and Westmoreland Co. until 6:15 pm. 1" of rain has fallen with an additional 1" possible in the warned area. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/7K1bYNKpwj — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 10, 2018

2 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 5 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues until 5 pm for portions of Allegheny & Westmoreland Co. Rainfall amounts of ~1" have occurred in two hours with more on the way. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/VXL9ZpyYdc — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) August 10, 2018

