  • 2 new flu-related deaths reported, total in Allegheny County now 12

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department announced two additional flu-related deaths that were confirmed in the past week.

    The total for this season this now risen to 12.

    According to health officials, the latest deaths were both men in their 80s. 

    The health department did say that flu cases are on the decline, but the virus is still circulating.

    Anyone with possible symptoms should take precautions, and unvaccinated people are still encouraged to get their flu shots.

