PITTSBURGH - A jump in the number of flu-related deaths this year has many people concerned about their health.
Just last week, there were only two reported flu deaths in Allegheny County, but in its latest numbers released on Tuesday the number jumped to five.
While this is still well below last year's total of 25 flu-related deaths, it's not an insignificant number.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is working to learn what caused the sudden jump, and if there are concerns about how long flu season could last this year. Watch for her full report during 11 News at 6.
