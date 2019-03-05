  • Total number of flu deaths in Allegheny County grows to 5 for this winter

    PITTSBURGH - A jump in the number of flu-related deaths this year has many people concerned about their health.

    Just last week, there were only two reported flu deaths in Allegheny County, but in its latest numbers released on Tuesday the number jumped to five.

    While this is still well below last year's total of 25 flu-related deaths, it's not an insignificant number.

