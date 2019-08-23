PITTSBURGH - Lyft, Giant Eagle and 412 Food Rescue are teaming up to help people who live across the City of Pittsburgh get to the grocery store without breaking the bank.
The issue of food deserts in Pittsburgh has become more pronounced since the Shop N Save closed in the Hill District earlier this year.
The ride-share service will now allow people from certain areas of the city to sign up for flat-rate rides to the store.
"Once they are signed up to the program, they can apply a code and they will pay $2.50 to get a flat-fare ride to Giant Eagles on the North Side, South Side, Braddock Hills and Center Avenue," Gail Felton, from Bedford Dwellings, said.
