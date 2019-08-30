  • Pittsburgh foundation providing aid to areas in Hurricane Dorian's path, accepting donations

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh-based Brother's Brother Foundation is providing assistance to Florida and the Caribbean as those areas are impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

    Brother's Brother, an international aid agency, is working with partners after Dorian passed through the Caribbean. It is also coordinating aid with partners across Florida ahead of Dorian's arrival there.

    Disaster and medical supplies, as well as shipping support, are being made available, the foundation said.

    Brother's Brother is accepting donations to assist with relief efforts. CLICK HERE to make a donation via credit card. Checks should be made out to the Brother's Brother Foundation and sent to: Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15233.

