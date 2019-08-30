PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh-based Brother's Brother Foundation is providing assistance to Florida and the Caribbean as those areas are impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Brother's Brother, an international aid agency, is working with partners after Dorian passed through the Caribbean. It is also coordinating aid with partners across Florida ahead of Dorian's arrival there.
>> STORY: Live updates on Hurricane Dorian
Disaster and medical supplies, as well as shipping support, are being made available, the foundation said.
Brother's Brother is accepting donations to assist with relief efforts. CLICK HERE to make a donation via credit card. Checks should be made out to the Brother's Brother Foundation and sent to: Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15233.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles arrested on murder charge, police say
- Man dies in work-related incident at Washington Co. mine
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}