    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh franchise helped set the Guinness World Record for the largest ball of lint.

    Dryer Vent Wizard collected lint from more than 9,000 communities across the country to raise awareness regarding the danger of clothes dryer fires. 

    The company's corporate team and franchisees went to Michigan to compile the big ball of lint, which was weighed and then set on fire by a fire department.

    The ball of lint ended up being 690 pounds, 19 feet, 6 inches in circumference and 4 feet, 4 inches tall.

    The company started collecting the lint in April.

