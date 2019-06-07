Anthrocon is just around the corner, and furries across the globe are getting ready for what’s in store.
This year’s festivities began on Thursday, July 4 with registration at noon and other activities throughout the night.
The Fursuit Parade takes place Saturday at 2 p.m., but there’s much more to this weekend than just one afternoon.
Among the scheduled events are “So Your Kid Dragged You to Anthrocon,” “Whose Lion is it Anyway” and “Definitely Not a Fox Party.”
“Membership is open to any and all who like to imagine what it would be like if animals could walk and talk as we do — and no, you do not have to wear a costume to attend!” the event’s website says.
Anthrocon comes to an end Sunday, July 7.
Check out the photo galleries above for a look into Anthrocons past.
