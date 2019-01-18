  • Pittsburgh gearing up for weekend snowstorm

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - City of Pittsburgh officials are gearing up for a weekend winter storm that is threatening western Pennsylvania with snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.

    STORY: WINTER STORM WATCH issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain

    Related Headlines

    Ahead of the storm’s anticipated arrival Saturday, officials will discuss how the city is preparing for the impending inclement weather Friday morning.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories