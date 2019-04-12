PITTSBURGH - A group of gun rights advocates is planning to file complaints against the Pittsburgh for the gun restrictions that were recently passed.
Earlier this week, Mayor Bill Peduto signed a law that would make the use of some semi-automatic rifles within the city a crime.
The legislation -- which makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city -- passed a final Pittsburgh City Council vote 6-3 on April 2.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala has said that his office cannot consider any complaints until the law goes into effect in two months, but that isn’t stopping those who are against it from trying.
Channel 11 will be at the courthouse Friday morning when the legal challenge is set to be filed.
