    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a hate crime threat that was made on social media.

    According to a tweet from the department, the Intel Unit is working with other law enforcement partners.

    "We remind the public: If you see something, say something. Call 911, alert police to any suspicious activity," the tweet said.

    More than a dozen people have sent the social media post in question to WPXI. We are not posting the details at this time.

