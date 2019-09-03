PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a hate crime threat that was made on social media.
According to a tweet from the department, the Intel Unit is working with other law enforcement partners.
"We remind the public: If you see something, say something. Call 911, alert police to any suspicious activity," the tweet said.
.@PghPolice is aware of a threat made today to commit a hate crime in Pittsburgh. Our Intel Unit is investigating w/ LE partners, and working all angles.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 3, 2019
We remind the public: If you see something, say something. Call 911, alert Police to any suspicious activity. pic.twitter.com/ICMsZybJYv
More than a dozen people have sent the social media post in question to WPXI. We are not posting the details at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.
