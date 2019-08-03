PITTSBURGH - A campaign to spread hope across the area was met with hate-filled graffiti.
Chalk for Change co-founder Lorenzo Rulli told Channel 11's Amy Hudak he's been leading a team to write inspiring messages on bridges where loved ones have been lost to suicide.
However, within the past few weeks his efforts have been covered with symbols of hate and white supremacy.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Rulli talks about why he believes the efforts of his organization are so important, and what is being done to combat the recent vandalism.
