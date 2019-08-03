  • Anti-suicide messages on Pittsburgh bridges covered with hate speech

    PITTSBURGH - A campaign to spread hope across the area was met with hate-filled graffiti.

    Chalk for Change co-founder Lorenzo Rulli told Channel 11's Amy Hudak he's been leading a team to write inspiring messages on bridges where loved ones have been lost to suicide.

    However, within the past few weeks his efforts have been covered with symbols of hate and white supremacy.

