PITTSBURGH - Local and federal officials say there’s good news and bad news when it comes to the opioid epidemic sweeping the nation.
The good news is that far fewer people are dying from overdoses, with most counties showing a double-digit drop compared to 2017.
The bad news, however, is that the use of other drugs has jumped.
“There will be no sense of celebration, even though we've seen a 43 percent reduction in overdose deaths across Western Pennsylvania,” BFI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Bob Hones said.
The US Attorney, FBI, DEA and Pa. State Police held a joint news conference Friday where they spoke about the latest statistics.
They pointed to the unprecedented focus on fentanyl and heroin of their last two years, with more federal prosecutors using the full extent of the federal government to charge dealers.
“We are laser focused on fentanyl and opioid distribution, they look for weaknesses and openings in the marketplace because they're businessmen,” US Attorney Scot Brady said.
That has meant a shift to other drugs, including cocaine, crack and meth.
“We had certainly hoped that this is how drug trafficking organizations would respond. This is what we have seen historically when we have put the full weight of the federal government and all of our resources into targeted areas,” Brady said.
Brady admitted that it’s unclear if fewer people are using opioids, but said the increased use of overdose reversal drug Narcan has been a factor.
