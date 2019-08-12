PITTSBURGH - A motorcyclist is recovering after a car crashed into him Friday morning and fled.
The collision, caught on surveillance video obtained by Channel 11, occurred at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Maytide Street in Carrick.
Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 they were able to recover evidence and surveillance video, but are still searching for the driver responsible.
The car, as seen in the video, is a yellow Chevy Camera.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer spoke with the rider about what happened. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.
