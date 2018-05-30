PITTSBURGH - A retired Pittsburgh city firefighter accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run accident will learn his fate Wednesday.
Judge Jeffrey Manning will render his verdict at the Allegheny County Courthouse at 11 a.m
David Anderson, 65, allegedly struck Gregory Simpson in December 2015 at the intersection of Seabright Street and Street Extension in Perry South with his pickup truck and drove off.
Simpson initially survived, but died six weeks later.
Anderson did not take the stand in his own defense.
WPXI news reporter Renee Wallace will be in the courtroom for the verdict. Watch for her report on Channel 11 News at Noon.
