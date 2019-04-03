PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking with neighbors on the Northside who say they've been dealing with a growing problem for the last two years.
People living on and near Howard Street say there is a ton of trash left behind after a homeless camp was ordered to move.
And now, the homeless tents are going up again. One of the camps is set up directly behind one person's house and he can see it from his backyard.
These neighbors contacted Channel 11 for help and we are checking in with the city about this issue, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}