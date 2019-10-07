0 Pittsburgh hopes temporary speed humps will slow down traffic on Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH - The city is getting ready to install first-of-its kind speed humps on Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington.

Mount Washington overlooks downtown Pittsburgh and Steve Blass’ old work home, PNC Park. His real home is on Mount Washington, and Channel 11 told him and his wife about a new project to slow down traffic in his neighborhood.

“Every tourist that comes through Pittsburgh goes up there to look down on the city and rightfully so because it is one of our most spectacular places,” Blass said.

The city did a study and it said that 60% of drivers go above the 25-mph speed limit. So city officials decided to install five speed humps on Grandview Avenue between Bertha and Shiloh Streets.

The humps will be installed any day now, and signs have gone up notifying residents. The project is different than the other speed humps installed around the city this year because they will only be temporary.

“Don’t know if it will be a disruption, noise or any of those factors, so I think its great its not an absolute right away,” Blass said.

“There aren’t a whole lot of people who live on the street, but I think they should be given a chance to say yea or nay,” Karen Blass said.

The city told Channel 11 neighbors were torn about whether they’d want them or not so that’s why they’re doing a trial. The humps will basically go curb to curb, with room for drainage. This new project comes along with the sidewalk improvement project that’s been going on since the summer. It makes for a lot of work on Grandview Avenue.

The speed humps will be tested for about two months before city officials decide if they want to put permanent speed humps on Grandview Avenue.

