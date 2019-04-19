  • North Side house collapses during demolition

    PITTSBURGH - A house in Pittsburgh's North Side has collapsed onto the road during a planned demolition.

    Channel 11 has learned that crews were tearing down the house at Armandale Street and Garfield Avenue.

    It's unclear at this time what went wrong, but the house collapsed on two sides into the road.

    The collapse also took down electrical wires and poles nearby.

