MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Travelers with special needs who need to decompress before getting on an airplane now have a special place to gather before a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.
Officials unveiled a sensory-friendly airport suite Wednesday for kids and adults with autism and other special needs.
The 1,500 square-foot suite includes a calming transition foyer, a family room, individual rooms with bubbles and a soundproof adult area.
The room includes a real plane cabin and seating to help get travelers acclimated to an airline experience.
Officials said the idea for the room came from an airport employee whose 4-year-old son, Presley, has autism. The room is named after him.
