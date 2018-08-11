Pittsburgh K-9 getting protection vest

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh K-9 officer will be more protected on the job.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said Bane will get a vest that will protect him from bullets and stabbings.
The organization called Vested Interest in K-9's is donating it.
Another Pittsburgh K-9, Rocco, was killed four years ago when he was stabbed by a suspect in Lawrenceville.
