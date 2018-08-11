  • Pittsburgh K-9 getting protection vest

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh K-9 officer will be more protected on the job.

    The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said Bane will get a vest that will protect him from bullets and stabbings.

    The organization called Vested Interest in K-9's is donating it.

    Another Pittsburgh K-9, Rocco, was killed four years ago when he was stabbed by a suspect in Lawrenceville.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories