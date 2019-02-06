PITTSBURGH - Two homes on Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh have been evacuated due to a landslide coming down into the Allentwon neighborhood.
Channel 11's Ganriella DeLuca is at the scene where residents are waiting for an engineer.
According to county officials, there are lane restrictions on Arlington Avenue as well.
Landslide coming down from Mt Washington up against two homes... life of mud. Officers are waiting for engineer. Green & brown home are evacuated @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1NFo3tfnCe— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 6, 2019
