PITTSBURGH - A partial landslide is again impacting a familiar road in Pittsburgh’s East End.
Traffic is being forced to yield on Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill after a partial slide.
It was forced to close several times last winter and spring when the hill over the other side of the road began to slide.
Traffic on either end of the two lane road now has a stop sign so vehicles can safely pass.
Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, who represents the area, said the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is evaluating the ongoing problems and what needs to be done to fix it long term.
Aaron Martin si looking at the plan to get answers and why drivers remain frustrated for Channel 11 News starting at 5.
