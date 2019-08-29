Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing legislation to require testing that meets federal guidelines, and is rolling out other strategies to address the problem.
The administration is working on ways for regional response teams to care for children with dangerous amounts of lead in their system.
There are also proposals to train more people in remediating lead and to provide more resources online about lead poisoning, testing and remediation.
As it currently stands, only about one in three Pennsylvania children get tested. Last year, Allegheny County began requiring testing for kids between 1 and 2 years old.
"We have seen the amount of kids who are getting tested but also the amount the levels coming down," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.
Here in Pittsburgh a top priority related to this push is to eliminating lead water lines to homes, a goal that PWSA has been making progress on.
"By the end of 2024, we will have no lead in the water lines of the city of Pittsburgh," Peduto said. "It will be what we deserve to give to the Pittsburgh of tomorrow, a complete, lead-free water system," Peduto said.
