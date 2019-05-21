  • PWSA ahead of schedule replacing lead water lines

    PITTSBURGH - If you’re one of the thousands of PWSA customers still getting your water through lead piping, relief may be on the way sooner than expected.

    In a release Tuesday, the company said it has already replaced more than 700 public and 600 private lead service lines in 2019.

    “We’re very encouraged with the pace of the first few months of this priority project. With each lead line replaced, we’re renewing infrastructure and also protecting public health,” said PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar. 

    Along with the announcement, PWSA also released a video showing one of their lead-to-copper replacements.

