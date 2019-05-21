PITTSBURGH - If you’re one of the thousands of PWSA customers still getting your water through lead piping, relief may be on the way sooner than expected.
In a release Tuesday, the company said it has already replaced more than 700 public and 600 private lead service lines in 2019.
“We’re very encouraged with the pace of the first few months of this priority project. With each lead line replaced, we’re renewing infrastructure and also protecting public health,” said PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar.
Along with the announcement, PWSA also released a video showing one of their lead-to-copper replacements.
Copper in, lead out. Crews are in Allentown today using the “pulling” method which means we can replace the lead line and avoid digging a trench through the yard. pic.twitter.com/FKI7DLoPlP— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) May 21, 2019
