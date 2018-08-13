PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh park.
Damany Lewis is learning more about how bystanders saved his life, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The 45-year-old man was hit in Schenley Park, a city spokesperson confirmed. Bystanders performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived and resuscitated him.
He is now at UPMC Presbyterian.
The lightning strike happened just after 2 p.m., while a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place for the area.
Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper was able to isolate the strike believed to have struck the man.
